Video of the moment a group of young US airwomen found out they were being sent to the UK has gone viral.

Jamilla, based in San Antonio, Texas, filmed herself and three colleagues as they read they would be going to RAF Mildenhall, Suffolk.

The clip was watched more than 3.5 million times in two days on social media platform TikTok.

The women cheered with excitement at the chance to travel to Europe, before one asked where Mildenhall is.