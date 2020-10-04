More needs to be done to help the events industry survive Covid-19, according to The Darkness' lead singer.

The Suffolk rockers had to cancel their world tour when the virus broke out, leaving them and their road crew without work.

"It's difficult to help them, really, because we have no income ourselves," said frontman Justin Hawkins.

Audio engineer James Parker also told the BBC he had applied for food banks since work dried up, while Gareth Harper said workers like him needed more help than they were getting.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said it was "working flat out" to help the sector, which included an "unprecedented £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund".