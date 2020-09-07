Helicopter images have shown the scene of an investigation into the shooting of a teenager on his way to a school in Suffolk.

Officers were called just after 08:40 BST to the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave.

Kesgrave High School said it had been told the incident involved one of its Year 11 students. The 15-year-old victim was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Suffolk Police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with the shooting.