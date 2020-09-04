A project that aims to raise awareness of mental health issues and suicide has harnessed the "power of music" to get its message across.

"The slogan's 'Don't speak about it, be about it'," said Lipswich founder Pierre Rollins, who had the idea after family tragedy saw the loss of his 19-year-old goddaughter to suicide.

Working with musicians in Suffolk, the Ipswich-based team hopes an album produced by local studio Radical Lounge will inspire change.

Curtis Blanc, from Radical Lounge said: "It's about breaking down barriers through music, so using music as a tool to communicate a message."

Ezra Hewing, from mental health charity Suffolk Mind, added: "Organisations that already have strong relationships with diverse communities... like Lipswich that are doing things in a different way... are more likely to connect with diverse groups and perhaps younger people as well."

