Smoke billows from industrial unit after explosions
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Parham fire: Smoke billows from industrial unit after explosions

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising from a fire at an industrial unit containing hazardous materials.

Explosions were heard at the site on Parham Airfield, near Framlingham, in Suffolk, understood to be a vehicle components factory

About 50 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze, which broke out at about 09:45 BST.

Video captured smoke billowing into the sky while another witness reported hearing "loud bangs and explosions".

  • 13 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Thick black smoke seen over university campus