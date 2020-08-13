Smoke billows from industrial unit after explosions

Video

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising from a fire at an industrial unit containing hazardous materials.

Explosions were heard at the site on Parham Airfield, near Framlingham, in Suffolk, understood to be a vehicle components factory

About 50 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze, which broke out at about 09:45 BST.

Video captured smoke billowing into the sky while another witness reported hearing "loud bangs and explosions".