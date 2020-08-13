Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Parham fire: Smoke billows from industrial unit after explosions
Thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising from a fire at an industrial unit containing hazardous materials.
Explosions were heard at the site on Parham Airfield, near Framlingham, in Suffolk, understood to be a vehicle components factory
About 50 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze, which broke out at about 09:45 BST.
Video captured smoke billowing into the sky while another witness reported hearing "loud bangs and explosions".
-
13 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-53766566/parham-fire-smoke-billows-from-industrial-unit-after-explosionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window