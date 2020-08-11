Giant jackhammer collapses top of lighthouse

Video

Demolition work on a lighthouse which had stood on the Suffolk coast for more than 200 years has been completed.

Orfordness Lighthouse, built in 1792, needed to be removed from its site on the Orford Ness nature reserve before erosion caused it to fall into the sea.

Decommissioned from service in 2013, its care passed to the Orfordness Lighthouse Trust. It helped thousands of visitors see the building in its twilight years while helping the "old lady", as the lighthouse became known, stay standing on her shingle spit for as long as possible.

This video shows the moment the base of the lantern room was knocked from the top of the lighthouse column.