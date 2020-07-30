Industrial fire breaks out at town's dock

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Industrial fire breaks out at Ipswich dock
A black cloud of smoke billowed across a town as firefighters raced to put out a blaze at a dock.
The fire broke out at a gravel washing plant at West Bank Terminal in Ipswich, just after 11:20 BST.
A number of crews tackled the flames and the local area was evacuated while hazardous cylinders were removed from the scene.
The fire was extinguished at about 13:00 BST.
