Industrial fire breaks out at town's dock

Video

A black cloud of smoke billowed across a town as firefighters raced to put out a blaze at a dock.

The fire broke out at a gravel washing plant at West Bank Terminal in Ipswich, just after 11:20 BST.

A number of crews tackled the flames and the local area was evacuated while hazardous cylinders were removed from the scene.

The fire was extinguished at about 13:00 BST.