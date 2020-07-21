Town centre traders face 'dire' lack of customers

Video

Two Ipswich town centre businesses say they are struggling to make ends meet since lockdown was lifted, blaming a "dire" lack of customers.

The owner of Watts For Lunch cafe said trade was down by about two thirds due to a lack of office workers.

Carole Emery from The Dress Circle clothes shop said she had some days with no customers at all. "It's dire, actually. I'm hoping it's going to get busier," she said.

The government said it wanted office staff to return to boost spending in town centres and promised to unveil new safety guidelines for firms on 1 August.