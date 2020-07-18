Drone captures removal of historic lighthouse roof

Video

Drone footage has captured the moment the top of an historic lighthouse was removed.

Orfordness Lighthouse has stood on a 10-mile (16km) shingle spit on the Suffolk coast since 1792 but erosion means it now has to be removed from the conservation area upon which it sits.

It was decommissioned in 2013 and has since been run by the Orfordness Lighthouse Trust.

Owner Nicholas Gold said although knowing the day to take the lighthouse down would always come, starting to deconstruct the building felt "highly emotional".

Orford Ness, the reserve where the lighthouse sits, is currently not open to the public.