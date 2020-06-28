Video

An 83-year-old former RAF sergeant says it is important for the Windrush generation to be remembered and respected, saying "you can't invite people and then when they've done their job you chase them back home".

Derrick Bobbington Thomas moved to England from British Guiana in 1957. He served in the RAF for 12 years and became a flight simulator specialist, working at bases including Wattisham in Suffolk and Tengha in Singapore.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk