The salon where mum can work but daughter cannot

Video

A beautician says it is "frustrating" she is unable to resume nail treatments while her mother can cut hair under new government guidance post-lockdown.

Frankie Shelley and mother Kaz run Rococco Hair and Beauty in Ipswich, which can partially reopen on 4 July for haircuts, but guidelines do not yet allow beauty treatments.

She said: "We are used to wearing basic levels of PPE, especially in beauty. It's frustrating more than anything because I feel like we've done everything we can to be prepared for this next step and now it's just a waiting game."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted businesses would be allowed to fully reopen "as soon as possible" and said government "task forces" would be helping them to do so safely.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk