'The exposure this gives us is vital right now'

A dancer and illustrator has praised an online festival that has given young artists a chance to gain exposure during difficult times for the industry.

Thirty artists aged 30 and under have taken part in the 30:Thirty Festival, which has put a spotlight on a different Suffolk artist each day throughout June.

Kelly Crocker said: "The arts industry has been hit particularly hard during this time, as many have. But I think that the exposure this festival, this platform can give to our artists is vital right now."

Laura Warner, co-founder of the festival, said: "With everything closing down and social distancing, people were losing festival gigs, art fairs, online businesses and projects were suffering, so we really wanted to do something to support artists and also provide some sort of lockdown inspiration and some entertainment."