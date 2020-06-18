Online kitchen disco raises £30,000 for charity

Video

A DJ has raised more than £30,000 for children with brain tumours by live-streaming a disco from his kitchen.

Andy Palazon hosts the event from his home in Haverhill in Suffolk to raise money for the Joshua Tarrant Trust.

Joshua died in 2012 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2004.

His parents started a trust in his name and his father, Sean, said raising money to help others "just makes it all worthwhile".

