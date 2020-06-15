US Air Force pilot confirmed dead off UK coast

Video

A US Air Force pilot has been confirmed dead after a military jet crashed into the North Sea off the east coast of England.

The F-15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed shortly after 09:30 BST while on a training mission 74 nautical miles off Flamborough Head.

Colonel Will Marshall confirmed the news "with a very heavy heart", saying the pilot's name would not be released until next-of-kin had been notified.

"This is a tragic loss for the 48th Fighter Wing community and our deepest condolences go out to the pilot's family and the 493rd Fighter Squadron," he added.