View out to plane crash scene shows foggy North Sea

Pictures from the Yorkshire coast show foggy weather over the North Sea after a US fighter jet crashed 74 nautical miles off Flamborough Head.

The F-15C Eagle, from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, crashed shortly after 09:40 BST while on a training mission.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown but the US Air Force confirmed only one pilot was on board.

BBC Look North reporter Caroline Bilton took this footage close to midday and said there was no sign of rescue off the coast and views out to sea were limited.

