RAF Lakenheath: 'We remain hopeful our airman will be recovered'
A US Air Force spokesman said he was "hopeful" search teams would be able to "locate and recover" a pilot who went missing after his jet crashed into the North Sea.
The F-15C aircraft, which went into the water 74 nautical miles off the East Yorkshire coast, was from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk.
Colonel Will Marshall said the cause of the crash, which occurred during a training mission, was unknown.
He also praised UK counterparts for their help in the search.
15 Jun 2020
