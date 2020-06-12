Video

A black man who was stopped by police officers and asked for his details says his view of equality has been "shattered".

Falil Onikoyi and his wife, Ingrid Antoine-Onikoyi, were stopped on a street in Ipswich, Suffolk, and asked to provide proof of identity and ownership of their vehicle.

Mr Onikoyi said: "I had a view that I'm not doing anything wrong so why am I concerned?

"And this has just shattered that conception," he added.

Suffolk Police were due to make a formal apology to the couple on Friday.

Deputy chief constable Rachel Kearton said the exchange between the officers and the couple, which involved an officer accusing them of "jumping on the bandwagon", would be investigated by the force's professional standards team.