Daughter 'scared' by police spat with black couple

The daughter of a black couple who were involved in an argument with police in Ipswich said the exchange made her "scared" and "angry".

Maja Antoine's parents were approached by two officers asking for their details, saying "because we can". In the video posted online, one officer accused her mother of "jumping on the bandwagon in the current climate".

"I know that my parents are the most law-abiding, innocent people so I couldn't think what they could've been stopped for," said Miss Antoine, who posted the video on Twitter.

The deputy chief constable of Suffolk Police, Rachel Kearton, said the exchange was "clumsy" and would be investigated internally.