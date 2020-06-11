Video

The video of police officers approaching a black couple to ask for their details "because we can" has been viewed on Twitter more than 1.5million times.

Maja Antoine shared the film shot by her parents outside their house in Ipswich on Wednesday.

"My parents were stopped and questioned in their own driveway for 'driving a motor vehicle on the road', and 'because they can'," she said.

An officer questioning her will be investigated, Suffolk Police's deputy chief constable said.

DCC Rachel Kearton said: "We do not tolerate any discrimination or prejudice in Suffolk Police."