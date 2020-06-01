'Some anxiety' for returning primary school pupils

Video

A Suffolk headteacher said there was "some anxiety and nervousness" among pupils returning to her primary school.

Some children in England have been allowed back into classrooms for the first time since they were closed 10 weeks ago due to coronavirus.

Those in reception and years one and six were the first to return, in what the government called a "phased and very cautious" easing of lockdown.

Maria Kemble, executive head of St Edmund's Catholic Primary School in Bury St Edmunds, said: "They weren't the bubbly, lively children I'd expect.

"You could see there was some anxiety there and some nervousness, the wondering what it was going to be like."