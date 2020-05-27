'Why a county show means so much to me'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Suffolk Show: 'Why annual county showpiece means so much to me'

The Suffolk Show attracted 95,000 over two days in 2019 but had to be cancelled along with all other public events due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The show, said to be worth millions to the local economy, was due to take place on Wednesday and Thursday in Ipswich.

The BBC spoke to three people who were due to take part to ask what the event meant to them.

  • 27 May 2020
Go to next video: 'My love for Suffolk and its county show'