'Why a county show means so much to me'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Suffolk Show: 'Why annual county showpiece means so much to me'
The Suffolk Show attracted 95,000 over two days in 2019 but had to be cancelled along with all other public events due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The show, said to be worth millions to the local economy, was due to take place on Wednesday and Thursday in Ipswich.
The BBC spoke to three people who were due to take part to ask what the event meant to them.
-
27 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-52776729/suffolk-show-why-annual-county-showpiece-means-so-much-to-meRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window