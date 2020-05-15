Police plea to mum of baby found dead in recycling

Video

The mother of a newborn baby found dead at a household recycling centre has been urged to come forward by police.

Staff discovered the body of the girl at the Sackers facility in Ipswich Road, Needham Market, Suffolk, shortly after 15:00 BST on Thursday.

Det Ch Supt Eamonn Bridger said police were treating the death as unexplained and were "desperate" to speak to the mother, as they were concerned for her welfare.

"We can only imagine the emotional distress and physical distress that lady's been through, and it's essential she gets the help of medical professionals that she needs," he said.