Golf tees off as coronavirus restrictions eased

Golf tees off again as clubs open after coronavirus restrictions ease
Golfers have started to return to courses as clubs opened after coronavirus restrictions were eased.
Players still have to follow social distancing guidelines as tee-off times are staggered and clubhouses and shops remain closed.
Dan Barton, director of golf at Fynn Valley Golf Club, near Ipswich, said it would be good for the mental health of some people who have been self-isolating.
"To be able to get out in the fresh air they can then go home and hopefully have a smile on their face," he said.
13 May 2020
