Isolating friends, 97 and 92, spend VE Day together

A 97-year-old war veteran who spent VE Day in hospital after his plane was shot down will spend the 75th anniversary with his new friend, aged 92, who he has been isolating with.

Doug Vince, who flew bombers out of Suffolk during World War Two, met Margaret Maxwell, from Essex, at a garden party two years ago. The pair decided to spend the coronavirus lockdown together instead of being lonely.

They will spend the 75th anniversary of VE Day at Mr Vince's house and have put bunting up in the garden.

Speaking of the war, Mr Vince said: "The pilot landed with the plane on fire. I grabbed a fire extinguisher and it was in the fire, so it burned the middle out of my hand."

He added he had been "very lucky" to spend the past few weeks with Ms Maxwell, adding: "I didn't like being alone."