Street has social distancing dance each day at 11am

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Woodbridge residents do daily social distancing dance
Dancing on the street is the way to get through the lockdown for people in Woodbridge in Suffolk.
At 11:00 BST every day, Warwick Avenue residents gather to dance together while following social distancing guidelines.
Organiser Anna Gooch said it helped people keep in touch during the coronavirus pandemic and get some fresh air.
"It's great, I love it," she said.
-
08 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-52213886/coronavirus-woodbridge-residents-do-daily-social-distancing-danceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window