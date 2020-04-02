Delivering with a difference to those in need
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rickshaw volunteers in Bury St Edmunds deliver supplies to those in isolation

Volunteer rickshaw riders are bringing a "smile" to people in self-isolation by delivering essential supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.

Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw normally offers free passenger trips for those who need help getting out and about.

Instead the Suffolk-based service is collecting shopping, and delivering medical prescriptions and food parcels.

One resident said it had given her "peace of mind" and given her something "to smile about".

  • 02 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Pianist takes worldwide song mash-up requests