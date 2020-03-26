Media player
Coronavirus: 'People don't understand it is spreading so quickly'
A 19-year-old woman whose grandmother has been diagnosed with the coronavirus has urged people to "listen" to warnings.
Orla, from Suffolk, posted a video message on her Facebook page as both of her grandparents were being treated in hospital.
The family is awaiting test results on her grandfather.
"People don't understand it's spreading so quickly," she said.
26 Mar 2020
