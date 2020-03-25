Boxer Ogogo 'gutted' over Olympic delay

Media player
Ex-boxer Anthony Ogogo 'gutted' over Olympic delay
Former Suffolk boxer Anthony Ogogo says he is "gutted" the Olympic Games have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but supports the decision.
Ogogo, who won a bronze medal at the London Games in 2012, said he was "heartbroken for all the athletes".
"However, it's the right decision to do because we're in the middle of a pandemic," he said.
The Games were due to take place in Tokyo this summer but have been pushed back to next year.
25 Mar 2020
