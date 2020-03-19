Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Footballers join #StayAtHomeChallenge
A pair of professional footballers have joined many others in a taking part in a new online trend.
Brett McGavin and Luke Woolfenden, who play for Ipswich Town, both posted videos on social media showing their keepy-uppies skills with a toilet roll.
Dubbed the #StayAtHomeChallenge, the trend came about as a way to keep entertained while social distancing and self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.
The hashtag has seen hundreds upload their attempts to social media.
-
19 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-51967630/coronavirus-footballers-join-stayathomechallengeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window