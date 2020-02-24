Teacher wanted to be remembered as 'figure of fun'

Video

A BBC broadcaster and ex-private school teacher, who has died from cancer, said in one of his final interviews that he wanted to be remembered as a "figure of fun".

Simon Warr, 65, died from pancreatic and liver cancer at the weekend.

He was accused of child sex offences in 2012, but found not guilty following a trial in Ipswich.

Talking to BBC Radio Suffolk in the week before he died, he said the accusations led to the "worst period of my life" and felt the "stress and anxiety" might have caused the cancer.