The teen hat-trick hero 'dreaming' of FA Cup glory

Ipswich Town's hat-trick hero Maddie Biggs 'dreams' of FA Cup win
A teenager whose hat-trick helped her team reach the last 16 of the FA Cup for the first time ever says the "dream is a goal and a win".
Maddie Biggs, 16, is the youngest player for Ipswich Town Women and scored three goals against Huddersfield to secure a place in the fifth round.
The centre-forward from Romford, London, says she is looking forward to playing against her own heroes.
The Tractor Girls will play last year's champions Manchester City on Sunday.
15 Feb 2020
