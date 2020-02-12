'I put my life as a child refugee into poetry'

Video

A young refugee who wrote poems about her life in a secret diary has had her work published.

Yagavi, 12, arrived in England from Sri Lanka at the age of seven as her family fled civil unrest.

She began crafting poetry in her diary from the age of 10, but it was later discovered by her parents who encouraged her to put it in a book.

Yagavi, who lives in Ipswich, said: "I hope when people read my book they would understand that children do have an opinion that they should share with other people."