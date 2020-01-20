Why I said no to county lines drugs dealers

Video

A teenager who was targeted by county lines drugs dealers has described how he turned his life around.

James, 18, from Suffolk, says he used to take drugs but woke up one day and thought: "I don't want to do this any more."

The teenager, who has not been involved in drugs for 18 months, wants to work to support young people affected by the issue.

Suffolk Police said there were multiple county lines operating in the area, and that young people were being consistently targeted to facilitate them.

It said it was working on making the county a "hostile place to be".

