'Crazy hair gives me confidence'

Peter Wright has told how his "crazy" hair gives him confidence after winning the PDC World Darts Championship title for the first time.

The 49-year-old Scotsman, who lives close to the Norfolk-Suffolk border, beat 2019 champion Michael van Gerwen 7-3 at London's Alexandra Palace.

He nearly retired from the sport in 2014 but said his family helped to "pick him up" after defeats, and that his distinctive look has helped him to stay focused.

He said: "The hair gives me confidence. I'm a very, very shy guy away from the sport but I become the character Snakebike on stage with the loud outfits and crazy hairdos."