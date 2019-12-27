Festive dippers raise thousands for good causes
People have been plunging into the sea around the East Coast to help local charities at Christmas.

The festive dip is a long-standing tradition in many of the region's seaside towns including Lowestoft, Felixstowe, Cromer, Hunstanton and Clacton.

Sea temperatures were recorded at about 6.5C (44F) over Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

