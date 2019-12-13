Video

The former Labour MP for Ipswich, Sandy Martin, who lost his seat to the Conservatives in Thursday's general election, has hit out at politicians' campaigns, saying "the only way that we can win elections in this country now is by lying".

Mr Martin, who was elected as Labour MP in 2017, was defeated by Tory candidate Tom Hunt by 5,479 votes.

In a speech following defeat, he primarily took aim at the Conservatives, saying: "It's very unlikely I will be standing for elected office again which means I feel I can say what I really think."