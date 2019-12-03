More than 50,000 counterfeit bears destroyed

Media player
More than 50,000 'dangerous' teddy bears in Felixstowe destroyed
More than 50,000 "dangerous" teddy bears imported to the UK have been destroyed.
About 54,000 small toys imported from China and found at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk were seized due to fears they posed a choking hazard.
Another 120 large teddy bears, also from China and destined to be sold on online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay, have also been destroyed.
Suffolk County Council's Trading Standards officers were concerned that some of the bears would have been sold as Christmas presents.
03 Dec 2019
