How Instagram trends wrestled wreaths from Christmas
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wreaths 'not just for Christmas'

The rise of wreaths as an online trend has seen millions of images posted on Instragram.

Ashlee Jane, who lives near Ipswich, posts photographs of her work as part of her lifestyle account on the social network, gaining nearly 30,000 followers.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 24 Nov 2019