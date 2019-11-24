How Instagram trends wrestled wreaths from Christmas

Video

The rise of wreaths as an online trend has seen millions of images posted on Instagram.

Ashlee Jane, who lives near Ipswich, posts photographs of her work as part of her lifestyle account on the social network, gaining nearly 30,000 followers.

She said wreath-making was a passion she "loves" and added: "It's really taken off as this all-year trend now."

Blogger Jenn Herman, who analyses Instagram posts, said wreaths have become an "easy draw", with hundreds of thousands of people posting using wreath-related hashtags in recent months.

"In a social media dominated world, and picture-perfect life of Instagram, people want to show off their craft skills to the world," she said.

"Wreath making is an easy draw for those who want to do something different and crafty.”