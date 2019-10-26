Video

Molly Hayden is one of a new generation of silk designers adding fresh eyes to a centuries old tradition.

The 23-year-old designer from Barnstaple in north Devon followed a silk road to Sudbury in Suffolk, home to 95% of the UK's silk production, to land her dream job.

"Silk is really special," said Molly, a technical designer at the centuries old silk weaving company Stephen Walters.

"I think I always knew that I wanted to be working at the heart of the textile industry... being the next generation in this industry is exciting."

Vivienne Westwood is among the top designers using Sudbury silk in their work.