'Brainy Dogs scheme gave me my best friend'

A woman diagnosed with bacterial meningitis has told how walking with a dog has helped her recovery.

Lee Cudby, 58, who lives near Ipswich, said walking two-year-old Bee, a collie-labrador-dalmatian mix, is like being with her "best friend".

She was in a coma nine years ago and has been helped by the charity Headway Suffolk, which runs a Brainy Dogs scheme that trains rescue dogs to be companions for people with brain injuries.