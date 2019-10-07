Torrential rain floods areas of East Anglia

Video

Major roads and properties were flooded after heavy rain swamped much of Norfolk and Suffolk on Sunday.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had been "inundated" with 999 calls about "widespread flooding".

By the afternoon the persistent rain had caused disruption in places including Norwich, Felixstowe and Lowestoft.

According to the Met Office, Cromer saw the highest total rainfall with 46.4mm in 12 hours.

Following the downpours, a number of flood alerts were issued by the Environment Agency on Monday to properties close to rivers.

After a dry start, further heavy showers are expected on Tuesday.