'Why we're filming our dad dying from cancer'

Video

Two brothers have decided to film their father's battle with terminal cancer to help their family and others cope.

Marcus and Robin Brooker, from near Sudbury in Suffolk, hope their documentary will break the taboos surrounding the disease and encourage people to talk about it.

Their father John, 74, was diagnosed in 2004 but has decided to stop receiving chemotherapy as it was making him feel too ill.

He has taken part in his sons' film since June 2018 and has no plans to stop.

He said: "You have to live for the day, you have to do things, you’ve got to get up in the morning and be positive in what you do."