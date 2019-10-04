From poppies to people

Media player
What the designer behind the Tower of London poppies did next
A mile-long art trail of sculptures has been unveiled representing the "future custodians of the forest".
Forest Future is a collaboration project between Cornwall-based artist Lisa Wright and renowned set-designer Tom Piper to mark the centenary of the Forestry Commission.
The installation in Thetford Forest, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, features 10 life-sized sculptures based on classical themes.
The artwork can be viewed in the forest landscape until the end of May 2020.
