From poppies to people

Video

A mile-long art trail of sculptures has been unveiled representing the "future custodians of the forest".

Forest Future is a collaboration project between Cornwall-based artist Lisa Wright and renowned set-designer Tom Piper to mark the centenary of the Forestry Commission.

The installation in Thetford Forest, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, features 10 life-sized sculptures based on classical themes.

The artwork can be viewed in the forest landscape until the end of May 2020.