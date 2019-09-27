Media player
Footage shows cash machine ripped from Long Melford shop
Footage showing a cash machine being ripped from a shop has been released after five men were jailed for a series of raids across south-east England.
The men were linked to 17 ATM thefts, 23 burglaries and 12 taking of a motor vehicle offences spanned London, Hertfordshire, Cambridge, Essex, Kent, Buckinghamshire, Suffolk, and Surrey.
The ATM was ripped from the building in Long Melford, Suffolk.
27 Sep 2019
