CCTV shows cash machine ripped from shop
Footage shows cash machine ripped from Long Melford shop

Footage showing a cash machine being ripped from a shop has been released after five men were jailed for a series of raids across south-east England.

The men were linked to 17 ATM thefts, 23 burglaries and 12 taking of a motor vehicle offences spanned London, Hertfordshire, Cambridge, Essex, Kent, Buckinghamshire, Suffolk, and Surrey.

The ATM was ripped from the building in Long Melford, Suffolk.

  • 27 Sep 2019
