Photo-finish decides Shetland Pony Grand National

Shetland Pony Grand National at Newmarket won by boy, 12
A photo-finish was needed to determine the winner of the Shetland Pony Grand National.
Zak Kent, 12, was handed the victory beating second place rider Lucas Murphy by a nose-length.
Thirteen riders took part in the charity race at Newmarket Racecouse over a distance of two-and-a-half furlongs - four miles shorter than the fully-sized race at Aintree.
Rules dictate the jockeys have to be between nine and 14 years old and be under 5ft tall.
27 Sep 2019
