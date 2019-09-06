World's largest container ship arrives in UK

Video

A container ship said to be the largest in the world has arrived in the UK.

MSC Gulsun can carry 23,756 containers in rows of 24 across. It is nearly 62m (203ft) wide and 400m (1312ft) long.

It docked in Felixstowe, Suffolk, in the early hours of Friday after an overnight trip from Rotterdam, which was delayed by strong winds.

The ship is expected to leave for East Asia on Saturday.