Footage shows UK's largest heroin seizure

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage shows UK's largest heroin haul at Felixstowe
The discovery of the UK's largest seizure of heroin has been caught on camera.
Nearly 1,300kg of the drug was found on a container ship at the port of Felixstowe on 30 August.
Pictures show Border Force officers removing packets of the drug, which had been stitched inside a fake cargo of towels and bathrobes.
The National Crime Agency said the haul would have had a street value of at least £120m.
Dutch police arrested four people in connection with the inquiry at a warehouse in Rotterdam.
-
04 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-49573428/footage-shows-uk-s-largest-heroin-haul-at-felixstoweRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window