Footage shows UK's largest heroin seizure

Video

The discovery of the UK's largest seizure of heroin has been caught on camera.

Nearly 1,300kg of the drug was found on a container ship at the port of Felixstowe on 30 August.

Pictures show Border Force officers removing packets of the drug, which had been stitched inside a fake cargo of towels and bathrobes.

The National Crime Agency said the haul would have had a street value of at least £120m.

Dutch police arrested four people in connection with the inquiry at a warehouse in Rotterdam.