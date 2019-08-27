East of England bakes in Bank Holiday sun
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

In pictures: East of England bakes in Bank Holiday sun

People have been busy enjoying - or avoiding - sizzling temperatures across the east of England, as the school holidays come to a close.

Temperatures broke an August Bank Holiday record in the UK, reaching 33.3C (91.94F) in west London, with similar highs recorded in East Anglia.

Last month, the UK's highest ever temperature was officially recorded in Cambridge when 38.7C was measured.

BBC Weather Watchers have been busy capturing the latest sunny scenes across the region.

  • 27 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Record broken as temperatures rise