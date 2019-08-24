Ed Sheeran fans celebrate first Ipswich gig

Video

Ed Sheeran fans have spoken of their delight as he played his first of four homecoming concerts in Ipswich.

The singer-songwriter is due to perform in front of 160,000 people in Chantry Park over the Bank Holiday weekend, as his record-breaking world tour comes to an end.

On the first night he was supported by local rapper Piers James and Lowestoft rockers The Darkness.

"It feels so great to be home, this is wicked," Sheeran told the crowd on Friday night.